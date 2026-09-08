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'6 saal jail mein raha tab bhi...': Sanjay Dutt’s response to Maharashtra minister's request to speak Marathi goes viral

'6 saal jail mein raha tab bhi...': Sanjay Dutt’s response to Maharashtra minister's request to speak Marathi goes viral

Sanjay Dutt’s response quickly drew online attention, with videos of the exchange circulating on social media. While several users appreciated the actor’s humour and the way he handled the request, others questioned why he had not become fluent in Marathi despite having spent most of his life in Mumbai.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 2:39 PM IST
'6 saal jail mein raha tab bhi...': Sanjay Dutt’s response to Maharashtra minister's request to speak Marathi goes viralSanjay Dutt refused to speak in marathi

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently found himself at the centre of a light-hearted exchange after Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik asked him to speak in Marathi during an event in Mumbai. Dutt responded with a humorous reference to his time in Yerwada Jail, leaving the audience amused.

According to an X post, Dutt shared the stage with Sarnaik, who spoke about his efforts to encourage people to learn Marathi. The minister said, “Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon”, referring to his department’s recent decision requiring Mumbai autorickshaw drivers to have a functional understanding of Marathi phrases.

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Sarnaik then turned his attention to Dutt and explained why he wanted the actor to speak in the regional language. He said, “So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi.” The comment prompted laughter from those present.

Sanjay Dutt’s witty reply

Dutt responded in his trademark candid style, recalling his six-year stay at Yerwada Jail. Addressing Sarnaik as “Pratap bhai”, the actor said, “Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yerwada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya.” He then added that he had learnt the language to some extent, saying, “Main thoda seekha tha.”

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Dutt’s response quickly drew online attention, with videos of the exchange circulating on social media. While several users appreciated the actor’s humour and the way he handled the request, others questioned why he had not become fluent in Marathi despite having spent most of his life in Mumbai.

The discussion also comes amid a broader debate over the use of Marathi in Mumbai. Sarnaik’s comments were linked to his department’s move concerning language requirements for autorickshaw drivers, a decision that has generated mixed reactions.

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Sanjay Dutt’s career continues

The actor has remained active professionally in recent years. He was seen playing police officer SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He also appeared in a cameo in the Arabic film 7 Dogs, where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.

For now, Dutt’s brief exchange with Sarnaik has become another viral celebrity moment, with his self-deprecating joke about spending six years in Yerwada without learning Marathi drawing widespread attention.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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