'6 saal jail mein raha tab bhi...': Sanjay Dutt’s response to Maharashtra minister's request to speak Marathi goes viral

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Sarnaik then turned his attention to Dutt and explained why he wanted the actor to speak in the regional language. He said, “So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi.” The comment prompted laughter from those present.

Sanjay Dutt’s witty reply

Dutt responded in his trademark candid style, recalling his six-year stay at Yerwada Jail. Addressing Sarnaik as “Pratap bhai”, the actor said, “Main 6 saal jail me raha, Yerwada mein. Tab bhi Marathi nahi seekh paaya.” He then added that he had learnt the language to some extent, saying, “Main thoda seekha tha.”

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Sanjay Dutt has been living in Mumbai for more than 50 years, and he himself says that even after spending 6 years in Yerwada Jail, he still couldn’t learn Marathi.



And he openly admitted this in front of everyone, without any shame. So now, will MNS and Uddhav Thackeray’s party… pic.twitter.com/kLQ7AxZfBa — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) September 6, 2026

Dutt’s response quickly drew online attention, with videos of the exchange circulating on social media. While several users appreciated the actor’s humour and the way he handled the request, others questioned why he had not become fluent in Marathi despite having spent most of his life in Mumbai.

The discussion also comes amid a broader debate over the use of Marathi in Mumbai. Sarnaik’s comments were linked to his department’s move concerning language requirements for autorickshaw drivers, a decision that has generated mixed reactions.

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Sanjay Dutt’s career continues

The actor has remained active professionally in recent years. He was seen playing police officer SP Chaudhary Aslam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He also appeared in a cameo in the Arabic film 7 Dogs, where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.

For now, Dutt’s brief exchange with Sarnaik has become another viral celebrity moment, with his self-deprecating joke about spending six years in Yerwada without learning Marathi drawing widespread attention.