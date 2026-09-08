Jupiter Wagons wins Rs 98 crore order from GATX India; stock flat

The order also aligns with the Indian Railways' Wagon Leasing Scheme, under which private players such as GATX can lease and operate rolling stock on the Indian Railways network. Jupiter Wagons said the deal adds to its growing footprint with global wagon leasing players.

Commenting on the development, Jupiter Wagons Managing Director Vivek Lohia said, "This agreement with GATX India further strengthens our position in India's private wagon leasing landscape and reflects the confidence global players continue to place in Jupiter Wagons' engineering and delivery capabilities."

The company said the order reinforces its role as a manufacturing partner for global wagon leasing companies operating in India. It added that it has the ability to deliver specialised, high-payload rolling stock at scale, backed by its integrated manufacturing footprint and execution track record.

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Lohia also said, "As leasing companies expand their presence on the Indian Railways network, the demand for specialised wagons such as the BFNS22.9 continues to grow." He added that Jupiter Wagons remains focused on supporting the sector through execution, quality systems and long-term partnerships.

Jupiter Wagons offers mobility solutions across freight wagons, commercial vehicles and ISO marine containers, besides railway components such as couplers, bogies, brake systems, wheels, axles and wheelsets. The company has manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur, Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The company said it serves sectors including railways, automobiles, transportation, logistics, construction equipment, healthcare, energy, mining and infrastructure, with clients including Indian Railways, American Railroads, the Ministry of Defence, BEML, Alstom, Tata Motors, GE and Volvo Eicher Motors.