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Jupiter Wagons wins Rs 98 crore order from GATX India; stock flat

Jupiter Wagons wins Rs 98 crore order from GATX India; stock flat

JWL243.14(0.76%)

Jupiter Wagons offers mobility solutions across freight wagons, commercial vehicles and ISO marine containers, besides railway components such as couplers, bogies, brake systems, wheels, axles and wheelsets.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 2:43 PM IST
Jupiter Wagons wins Rs 98 crore order from GATX India; stock flatJupiter Wagons shares were trading at Rs 243.20 on Tuesday, down 0.67 per cent from their previous close of Rs 244.85, after hitting a low of Rs 242.30 during the session.

Jupiter Wagons on Tuesday secured an order worth over Rs 97.66 crore from GATX India Private Limited for the manufacture and supply of BFNS22.9 rakes, but its shares stayed flattish. Jupiter Wagons said it signed a Wagon Purchase Agreement with GATX India, a subsidiary of US-based GATX Corporation, for the order. The company said the deal further strengthens its presence in India's private wagon leasing ecosystem.

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Jupiter Wagons shares were trading at Rs 243.20 on Tuesday, down 0.67 per cent from their previous close of Rs 244.85, after hitting a low of Rs 242.30 during the session.

The order also aligns with the Indian Railways' Wagon Leasing Scheme, under which private players such as GATX can lease and operate rolling stock on the Indian Railways network. Jupiter Wagons said the deal adds to its growing footprint with global wagon leasing players.

Commenting on the development, Jupiter Wagons Managing Director Vivek Lohia said, "This agreement with GATX India further strengthens our position in India's private wagon leasing landscape and reflects the confidence global players continue to place in Jupiter Wagons' engineering and delivery capabilities."

The company said the order reinforces its role as a manufacturing partner for global wagon leasing companies operating in India. It added that it has the ability to deliver specialised, high-payload rolling stock at scale, backed by its integrated manufacturing footprint and execution track record.

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Lohia also said, "As leasing companies expand their presence on the Indian Railways network, the demand for specialised wagons such as the BFNS22.9 continues to grow." He added that Jupiter Wagons remains focused on supporting the sector through execution, quality systems and long-term partnerships.

Jupiter Wagons offers mobility solutions across freight wagons, commercial vehicles and ISO marine containers, besides railway components such as couplers, bogies, brake systems, wheels, axles and wheelsets. The company has manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur, Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The company said it serves sectors including railways, automobiles, transportation, logistics, construction equipment, healthcare, energy, mining and infrastructure, with clients including Indian Railways, American Railroads, the Ministry of Defence, BEML, Alstom, Tata Motors, GE and Volvo Eicher Motors.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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