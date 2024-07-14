IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s Audi seized by Pune traffic police over multiple violations

The Pune Traffic Police on July 14 seized the luxury car used by trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar over alleged misuse of power. The vehicle has been brought to the police station. Khedkar is facing scrutiny over alleged misuse of her Other Backward Class (OBC) and Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) certificates.

Police seized the luxury vehicle over multiple violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, including using a red and blue beacon along with a VIP number plate on a private car. The IAS probationer had also got ‘Maharashtra Government’ written on the vehicle without permission.

Khedkar’s family driver handed over the keys to the Chatushringi traffic police station on July 13 night after a notice was issued by the traffic police department directing the owners to submit documents of the car. However, the documents have not been submitted to the traffic department yet.

Additionally, the vehicle has a combined penalty of Rs 26,000 from a total of 21 traffic violations, an official said.

“A notice was issued on Thursday against the unauthorised use of a beacon and name sign on the private sedan Khedkar had been using. The car now has been confiscated, its documents will be checked and we are probing the matter further,” a senior police official said.

As per section 108 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989, the state government can grant permission for the use of red or amber beacon lights on official vehicles to VIPs, VVIPs and government officials.

In December 2013, the state government pruned the list of government posts entitled to use beacons and published a revised list in 2014, on the directives of the Supreme Court.

In October 2014, the transport commissioner's office had asked various departments to remove beacons on vehicles of the officials not entitled to use them.

As per the list, only top officials above the secretary level in the state government, police officers of and above the rank of inspector general of police and regional commissioners are allowed to use amber beacons without flashers, while top level district officials are entitled to use blue beacons.

The Centre on July 11 constituted a single-member committee “to verify the candidature” of the 2023-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre. In a statement, the Centre said the probe would be conducted by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify claims over Khedkar’s candidature and other details.