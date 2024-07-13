Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar 'VIP demands' row: FIR issued against mother Manorama over viral 'gun video'

As the controversy surrounding shunted trainee IAS Puja Khedkar escalates, in the latest, an FIR has been against her mother, Manorama Khedkar, by Pune Rural Police, after she allegedly threatened a farmer with a gun. The FIR is also registered against Dilip Khedkar and five others, according to ANI.

The FIR was filed at the Paud police station on Friday night under sections 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC. Additionally, charges under the Arms Act have also been files, senior police inspector Manoj Yadav said ANI.

This comes after an old video featuring Khedkar's mother, Manorama, went viral on social media. In this video, Manorama Khedkar can be seen allegedly threatening farmers in Pune's Mulshi taluka with a pistol.

Responding to the video, a senior Pune Rural police officer said, "We have taken cognisance of the video that is circulating on social media platforms. Once facts are ascertained, we will start a probe. We will investigate if Manorama Khedkar has a licence for the firearm."

Former IAS officer and Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, allegedly amassed wealth and bought 25 acres in Mulshi taluka. However, The Khedkar family allegedly tried to increase their land holdings by trying to encroach on neighbouring land, according to media reports.

The information came to light after a series of discrepancies erupted after the appointment of Puja Khedkar.

Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim by the Maharashtra government due to complaints regarding the alleged misuse of power. Khedkar has now assumed the role of the supernumerary assistant collector in Washim district as per the official order prompted by a letter from Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase to the Chief Secretary. She joined the office after a four-day delay on Thursday.

The transfer decision came after Dr Khedkar attracted controversy for reportedly seeking unauthorised privileges, such as using a private Audi car equipped with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate and displaying a 'Maharashtra government' board on her personal vehicle.

Additionally, she made a series of demands that went against the protocol for probation officers, including an official car with a VIP number plate, accommodations, an official chamber with a staff, and a constable.

Despite regulations stipulating that trainees are not entitled to such amenities and must first be appointed as gazetted officers, Khedkar's actions extended further.

Allegedly, Dr Khedkar's retired administrative officer father exerted pressure on the District Collector's office to meet his daughter's demands and warned officials of potential repercussions.

Dr Khedkar, who achieved a rank of 841 in the UPSC exam, now faces the transfer and reassignment to Washim as she continues her probationary period as a supernumerary assistant collector.