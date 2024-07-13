Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar likely to face termination, criminal charges over alleged false disability, caste claims

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar finds herself at the centre of a controversy surrounding the authenticity of her disability and OBC status claims, which secured her a position in the civil services. A one-man panel established by the Centre is now investigating the matter, and Khedkar could potentially face severe consequences if found guilty of misrepresentation or suppression of facts.

The panel, led by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) additional secretary Manoj Dwivedi, is set to delve into how Khedkar obtained the documents supporting her disability and OBC status.

Key focus areas include verifying whether proper vetting was conducted by the issuing authority and investigating her failure to attend necessary medical tests at AIIMS Delhi to confirm her disability despite being categorised as 'Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)' for her IAS appointment.

Sources within the government revealed that the panel will present its findings to the DoPT, which will then pass on the report along with recommendations to the Maharashtra government, given Khedkar's allocation to the Maharashtra cadre. If she is found guilty of forging her OBC and disability credentials, there are risks of termination by the state government and potential criminal charges for forgery and deception.

To understand the truthfulness of Khedkar's OBC status, the DoPT panel is considering involving the social justice ministry. Despite her claims of belonging to an economically weaker category, discrepancies arose when her father, a former bureaucrat and recent Lok Sabha election candidate, disclosed assets exceeding Rs 40 crore, including properties valued in crores registered under Khedkar's name.

Furthermore, the panel plans to collaborate with experts from AIIMS Delhi to evaluate whether the visual and mental disabilities asserted by Khedkar meet the required criteria for government employment, according to Times of India.

A senior government official noted that this case is not unique, highlighting instances of aspirants making inaccurate disability claims for selection in the PwBD category annually. These individuals typically avoid the mandatory AIIMS medical examination and challenge the process in the Central Administrative Tribunal, only to be unsuccessful in their quest for appointment subsequent to failing the test, the TOI reported.

