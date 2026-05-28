'Identify 50 cities, make them 100%...': PM Modi to urban affairs ministry at Pragati meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked officials to identify 50 cities and ensure “100% cleanliness” in them, from making them garbage-free to processing all solid and liquid waste, according to a report by The Times of India.

Chairing a Pragati meeting on Wednesday, Modi told officials from the housing and urban affairs ministry that the Centre and states should collaborate to turn these cities into model examples while continuing broader efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, the report said.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: India turns to Africa for oil: Rajnath says no shortage of fuel, LPG output at record high

According to TOI, the ministry made a detailed presentation on the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 during the meeting.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Modi stressed the need for “effective implementation” of the mission and said the programme should move beyond infrastructure creation to deliver “measurable outcomes through regular monitoring, citizen participation and convergence among various stakeholders”.

The meeting also saw Modi express unhappiness over delays in railway projects, particularly when issues were identified at later stages or compensation payments were delayed.

“PM asked why responsibility should not be fixed in such cases as delay in project execution due to any avoidable reason resulting in cost escalation and time overrun,” an official told TOI.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister reviewed seven infrastructure projects across railways, power and roads spanning nine states and worth around ₹30,000 crore, according to the PMO.

While reviewing the Vadhavan port connectivity project in Maharashtra, Modi said it should become a model for “port-led, multi-modal development” with seamless integration of different transport systems.

“He suggested the shipping ministry transport materials for development of the greenfield port rather than waiting for the road link to be completed,” another official told TOI.

The PMO said Modi also pushed for faster adoption of rooftop solar projects in urban areas, particularly in residential clusters and public institutions.

“He underlined that rooftop solar should be taken up in mission mode to reduce electricity costs, improve energy security and promote clean energy at the household and community level,” the PMO said.

Advertisement

Modi also called for innovative use of canal networks, including installing solar panels along and above canals to generate clean energy while reducing evaporation losses and optimising land use.

The Prime Minister further warned that delays in public projects not only increase costs but also deny citizens timely access to infrastructure and development benefits. “He stressed that Ministries, Departments and States must adopt a more proactive and time-bound approach to resolve pending issues, remove bottlenecks and ensure faster execution,” the PMO said.

