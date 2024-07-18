‘If a politician doesn't do politics...’: Kangana Ranaut slams Shankaracharya over ‘betrayer’ barb at Eknath Shinde

BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was a “victim of betrayal”.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), the BJP MP wrote, “In politics, it is very normal and constitutional to have alliances, treaties and division of a party. Congress party was divided in 1907 and then again in 1971.” The actor also added, “If a politician does not do politics in politics, will he sell golgappas?”

राजनीति में गठबंधन , संधि और एक पार्टी का विभाजन होना बहुत सामान्य और संवैधानिक बात है, कांग्रेस पार्टी का विभाजन 1907 में और फिर 1971 में हुआ, अगर राजनीति में राजनीतज्ञ राजनीति नहीं करेगा तो क्या गोलगप्पे बेचेगा?

शंकराचार्य जी ने उनकी शब्दावली और अपने प्रभाव और धार्मिक शिक्षा… https://t.co/UV2KuLwVUz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 17, 2024

In her post, Kangana also claimed that religion also says that if the king himself starts exploiting his subjects, then treason is the ultimate religion.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati recently met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai and voiced his support and expressed deep concern over the political ‘betrayal’ faced by the former CM of Maharashtra.

He emphasised the values of the Hindu religion, particularly the concepts of ‘punya’ (virtue) and ‘paap’ (sin), and categorized betrayal as one of the gravest sins.

“We follow the Hindu religion, which values punya and paap. Vishwasghat (betrayal) is considered one of the greatest sins, and this is what happened to Uddhav Thackeray,” he had stated, adding that their pain over the betrayal would persist until Thackeray was reinstated as CM.

Shankaracharya ji has misused his words and his influence and religious education, said the Mandi MP in her post.

“Shankaracharya Ji has hurt the sentiments of all of us by using derogatory words against our honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra @mieknathshinde by accusing him of being a traitor and a betrayer,” she added.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Uddhav Thackeray collapsed in June 2022 after Eknath Shinde rebelled and split the Shiv Sena. He went on to become the Chief Minister by forming the government in alliance with BJP.

Meanwhile, Juna Akhada’s Mahant Narayan Giri countered Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, saying it was the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, who betrayed Devendra Fadnavis and joined the “vidharmis”. The Juna Akhada seer said that Fadnavis was set to become the CM but Thackeray betrayed him.

Giri also criticised Saraswati attending the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant and said that a Shankaracharya does not usually go to “saadharan aadmi” and industrialists’ weddings.

Mahant Raju Das of Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi Temple also condemned Saraswati. In a viral video, Das said that Saraswati did not question the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief when sadhus were lynched by a vigilante group in Palghar in 2020.

“You are concerned about Uddhav Thackeray getting his CM chair but you didn’t demand answers from him on the horrific lynching of Palghar sadhus?” the Hanumangarhi Temple priest said.

He also questioned the seer for supporting those leaders who made anti-Hindu comments such as equating the religion to dengue and malaria.