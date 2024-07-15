'Uddhav Thackeray was betrayed': Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand comes out in support of Thackeray, says he should be Maharashtra's CM

In a significant visit, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, met with Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, 'Matoshree' in Mumbai today. Invited by Thackeray, the Shankaracharya addressed the media, voicing his support and expressing deep concern over the political 'betrayal' faced by the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Related Articles

Swami Avimukteshwaranand emphasized the values of the Hindu religion, particularly the concepts of 'Punya' (virtue) and 'Paap' (sin), and categorized betrayal as one of the gravest sins.

"We follow the Hindu religion, which values Punya and Paap. Vishwasghat (betrayal) is considered one of the greatest sins, and this is what happened to Uddhav Thackeray," he stated. The Shankaracharya added that their pain over the betrayal would persist until Thackeray was reinstated as Chief Minister, as per the news agency, PTI.

VIDEO | Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath was at 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on request of Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Here's what he said interacting with the media.



"We follow Hindu religion. We believe in 'Punya' and 'Paap'. 'Vishwasghat'… pic.twitter.com/AZCJaDfHhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2024

Reflecting on the sanctity of religious sites, Swami Avimukteshwaranand also criticized the notion of replicating the Kedarnath Temple in other locations, such as Delhi, underscoring the importance of preserving the authenticity of the twelve Jyotirlingas. He also highlighted an alleged scam involving 228 kg of gold in Kedarnath, calling for accountability and action.

The visit and the Shankaracharya's statements come at a time of heightened political tensions in Maharashtra, with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction remaining vocal about various issues. Since Thackeray's ouster as CM by the BJP, which led to the division of the Shiv Sena into two factions, Uddhav's faction, along with that of the Congress and the NCP, swept the Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls, emerging as favourites to win the Assembly election in the state, slated to happen later this year.

Thackeray and his party have been vocal critics of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, with the former asserting a different kind of Hindutva, and pitting it against the BJP's Hindutva. Thackeray has repeatedly called his version as more inclusive.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand too has been critical of PM Modi, and was one of the prominent voices to have come out against the PM and the ruling BJP during the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January this year.

He was in Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant, with Radhika Merchant. He had come to bless the newly-wed couple.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand's support for Uddhav Thackeray could be seen as a significant endorsement, potentially impacting the political scene in Maharashtra.

The Shankaracharya, however, did affirm his well-wishing stance towards Prime Minister Modi while urging for the maintenance of religious sanctity and addressing grievances related to religious and political matters.

This visit has sparked discussions and is likely to influence future political alignments and strategies within Maharashtra.

