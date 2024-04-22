'If it is them today, it will be us tomorrow': Shromani Akali Dal criticises PM Modi for the first time over 'infiltrator' remark

On Monday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks regarding the Congress party's Lok Sabha election manifesto.

During an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, PM Modi warned that if the Congress were to come into power, there was a risk of the nation's wealth being distributed among "infiltrators" and families with more children.

SAD (B) spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana posted on X, sharing a clip of PM Modi's speech, writing: "Venom and hate at another level. Btw India is supposed to be a “Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic.” The fault with all of us is that we think of injustice only when it happens against us. If it is them today it will be us tomorrow. Shameful and very disturbing!"

Former minister and SAD(B) leader Bikram Singh Majithia too weighed in on the matter with a statement of his own.

“Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji has taught us to treat all human beings as equal and seeking good for everyone with saying ‘Sarbat Da Bhala. What PM Modi had done yesterday has undermined our Constitution framed by Dr. BR Ambedkar for the country which treats all citizens as equals @Akali_Dal_ has always stood for minorities, Punjab and Punjabiat. PM Sh. Narendra Modi Ji IS this ‘Sab ka Saath Sab ka Vikas’ he wrote on X.

This marks the initial sharp response from the SAD(B) to PM Modi’s statement. Prior to this, the SAD(B) had criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its former coalition ally, for failing to fulfill demands such as the release of Sikh prisoners and ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops for farmers.

Just last week, Bikram Singh Majithia openly urged voters to prevent BJP candidates from entering villages in Punjab.