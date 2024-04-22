Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge seeks meeting with PM Modi over Congress manifesto; check details here

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the party's manifesto, according to a statement from the Congress party, Indian Express reported today.

This move follows Prime Minister Modi's remarks at a rally in Rajasthan on Sunday, where he claimed that a Congress-led government might redistribute the nation's wealth to "infiltrators" and 'families with more children'.

During the course of the speech, PM Modi had called the Muslims as 'infiltrators' and said, “Earlier, when they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators."

Immediately after, the video of the speech had gone viral on social media, with several Opposition leaders slamming PM Modi for this speech, with Kharge calling it a 'hate speech.'

"What Modi ji said is not only a hate speech but also a well thought out ploy to divert attention. Today the Prime Minister did what he has learnt from the values ​​of the Sangh," he had tweeted.

Our manifesto is for every Indian. It talks about equality for all. It talks about justice for all. In the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modiji has," Kharge had added.

Earlier today, former Union Minister and ace lawyer, Kapil Sibal too had slammed the PM's speech, terming it as a 'groom of hate.'