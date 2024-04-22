'No PM has said this since 1950': Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi's 'Muslims are infiltrators' remark; calls on ECI to act

Former Union Minister and ace Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal took on the Election Commission of India (ECI), asking the top poll body to take immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During an election campaign in Rajasthan, PM Modi claimed that the Congress would redistribute wealth away from Hindus and give them over to Muslims. He further called the latter as 'infiltrators.'

Related Articles

"After the PM's speech, crores of people will be disappointed. Probably no other prime minister has given such a statement since 1950. The speech points out that our minorities who have been living in India for years are infiltrators. What kind of politics is this?" Sibal said at a press conference here, reported PTI.

PM Modi, in the course of his speech yesterday, was citing a statement from former PM Manmohan Singh which spoke about the minorities of India having first claim to India's resources.

Slamming the PM for his remarks, Sibal said that the PM cannot maintain India by being a 'groom of hate.'

"What kind of culture is this? You talk of Ram Mandir, inaugurate the temple, talk about Ram's ideals and on the other hand you spread hate. Where is 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishvaas'. You cannot maintain India by being the groom of hate," Sibal said.

Sibal further pointed out that he was deeply disappointed with the remarks the post of PM is worthy of respect and so is the person occupying it.

"But when the PM is not worthy of respect then the intellectuals of the country should come forward," he added.