'If PM Modi stopped Russia-Ukraine war...': Uddhav Thackeray on protecting Hindus in Bangladesh

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steps the Indian government is taking to protect Hindus in Bangladesh. Thackeray said that if PM Modi stopped the Russia-Ukraine war to repatriate Indian students, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"If PM Modi stopped Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai. Attacking the BJP, he said that the saffron party's Hindutva is only for votes.

"Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is safe in India, but what about Hindus in the neighbouring country?" the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief questioned.

He said that temples are being vandalised in Bangladesh, where Hindus have faced violent attacks since the Sheikh Hasina government fell in August last year.

Thackeray, who is also the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, urged the Prime Minister to apprise the Parliament of the steps that India is taking to protect Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, Isckon Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das told India Today that people in Bangladesh are being forcibly converted to another religion. He added that those unwilling to convert to another religion are being threatened to comply with swords.

He also accused those in power in Bangladesh at present of misleading people. He also spoke of a girl who swam across a river to India after being threatened in Bangladesh. Das urged the Indian government to grant her citizenship and provide security for her family.

Earlier in the day, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha that the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for India as there have been multiple incidents against them.

He added that New Delhi hopes Dhaka will take action for their safety. "We have drawn their attention to our concerns. Recently foreign secretary visited Dhaka. This subject came up in his meetings. And it is our expectation that in its own interests, Bangladesh will take action for the safety of minorities," he said during the Question Hour.

Jaishankar said that India hopes the Muhammad Yunus-led dispensation in the neighbouring country will settle down to a mutually beneficial relationship with India. He also mentioned that India has had a good history of development projects with Bangladesh.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)