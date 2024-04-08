Massive blow to Kavitha: Delhi court denies interim bail in liquor policy case

In a major blow, Delhi's Rouse Avenvu Court on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the liquor policy case. She is accused of allegedly paying Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in return for liquor policy licences in Delhi.

On March 26, Kavitha was remanded to judicial custody till April 9. She was arrested on the evening of March 15 by the ED hours after the agency and the Income Tax department raided her residence in Hyderabad.

The ED had opposed Kavitha's bail plea in the court. Special counsel Zoheb Hossain representing ED had claimed that she was one of the "prime movers of giving bribes". "She is not only part of arranging kickbacks in advance but also beneficiary through indo spirits. I am not relying on statements alone. I've material, WhatsApp documents etc. There is direct proceed of crimes through bank accounts, where she is a beneficiary," Zoheb had said.

On March 17, the central agency said Kavitha conspired with the top leaders of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the Delhi excise policy and implementation. In exchange of these favours, the agency claimed, she was involved in paying Rs 100 crore to the leaders of AAP.

"By the acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, a continuous stream of illegal funds in the form of kickback, from the wholesalers was generated for the AAP. Further, Smt K Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy."