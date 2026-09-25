IIT-B student death: IIT Bombay reconsiders disciplinary action on students, exams postponed to October

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IIT Bombay panel in action

The committee, which was formed following Wakode's death, has been tasked with developing student-friendly Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for invigilators. It will also review how incidents of suspected academic misconduct are dealt with, The Indian Express reported.

Faculty and students will have equal representation on the committee, following students' demands for greater representation in decision-making bodies included in the 18-point charter submitted on September 20. Key demands include suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, greater administrative accountabilty, mental health reforms, a task force on student suicides, better student representation in decision-making bodies, and improved counselling and psychiatric support on campus.

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The revised SOP and academic misconduct rules will be placed before the Senate for approval before implementation. One of the proposals being considered is to allow students suspected of exam malpractice to speak with their student mentors, essentially senior students who have spent 3-4 years on campus, before appearing in front of a disciplinary committee.

"Getting caught copying, particularly when it can lead to serious consequences, can cause considerable mental stress. Speaking to a mentor can help reassure the student that it does not necessarily mean the end of their IIT journey. They can be shown examples of students who have faced similar situations and bounced back. This could help the student relax, reflect and avoid isolating themselves,” a source told the publication.

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The institution is also considering printing exam malpractice rules and potential consequences on the first page of answer sheets. This will help students understand the consequences of misconduct. Moreover, faculty members have sought clearer instructions for invigilators on conducting exams and handling suspected misconduct.

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Exams postponed to October

IIT Bombay postponed mid-semester exams scheduled for September 26-27 to October 10-11.

“The postponement allows time for the newly constituted committee, which has equal student representation, to prepare a clear and student-friendly Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for invigilators, along with revised rules regarding academic misconduct. The aim is to ensure fair and consistent conduct of examinations, with due consideration for students’ concerns,” an email from the General Secretary (Academics) accessed by The Indian Express read.

Professor sent on leave, Sahil's parents allege caste discrimination

Professor Doolla, who has been named in the FIR registered by police for alleged abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination, was sent on leave earlier this week to facilitate an impartial probe into the case.

Meanwhile, Sahil's parents allege that he faced caste-based slurs and discrimination at IIT Bombay. They also demanded the immediate arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare. Sahil's father Ravindra Wakode said that he would begin a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan if the officials named in the FIR were not arrested.