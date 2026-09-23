Google offers free AI Plus and AI Pro to university students: Here’s how to claim it

Alongside access to Gemini, the plans include tools designed to help students understand difficult topics, organise study material and prepare for exams. The offer also gives students access to additional storage, making it useful for keeping college documents, photos and other files in one place.

What students get with Google's offer

Google AI Plus benefits

Gemini app: Get double the usage limits compared with using Gemini without a Google AI plan, along with access to the Flash Thinking model.

Storage: Get 400GB of total storage across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.

Google Flow: Get more access to Google’s AI creative studio for creating cinematic scenes and stories using its advanced generative models.

Google Search: Get more access to Nano Banana in Search.

Gemini in Gmail: Access Gemini directly in Gmail.

Gemini Notebook: Get more access to the research tool, including Audio and Video Overviews, quizzes and more.

Google Flow Music: Get more access to Google’s AI music studio.

Google AI Pro benefits at ₹489/mo

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Gemini app: Get usage limits four times higher than without a Google AI plan, plus access to the Pro model, Deep Research, and more.

Storage: Get 5TB of total storage across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail.

YouTube Premium Lite: Get most videos ad-free, with offline and background playback.

Google Flow: Get expanded access to Google’s AI creative studio for creating cinematic scenes and stories with its advanced generative models.

Google Search: Get access to Gemini 3 Pro, Nano Banana Pro and more.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids and more: Access Gemini directly in more Google apps, including Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Gemini in Chrome: Access Gemini directly through Chrome.

Gemini Notebook: Get expanded access to the research tool, including Audio and Video Overviews, quizzes and more.

Google Antigravity: Get entry-rate limits to the agent model in Google Antigravity, Google's agentic development platform.

Google Developer Programme Premium: Get access to Codelabs, communities, and expanded Cloud credits.

Google AI Studio: Get expanded limits to prototype, experiment and build with Gemini 3.1 Pro and Nano Banana Pro.

Google Flow Music: Get expanded access to Google’s AI music studio.

Gemini in Android Studio: Get expanded limits to Google's Gemini models for agentic AI assistance in Android development.

Colab: Get 200 compute units per month, access to powerful accelerators, longer runtimes and expanded Gemini usage limits.

Google Health Premium: Get personalised guidance built with Gemini after pairing a Pixel Watch or Fitbit device.

Who can claim the student offer?

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The offer is available to students who are 18 or older and enrolled at an eligible higher-education institution in a supported country or region. Students may need to verify their status through SheerID and must use a personal Google Account and valid payment method to sign up.

For the current offer, students need to redeem it by December 31, 2026. Once the free 12-month AI Plus period ends, the subscription can automatically move to the standard monthly price unless cancelled.