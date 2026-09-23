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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Oil prices are slipping lower on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures falling 8 cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $98.9 a barrel. While investors monitored potential diplomatic developments between the US and Iran during the United Nations General Assembly.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 8:36 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesWhile LPG remains the most used cooking fuel for many Indian households, CNG and PNG are also emerging as much more stable and cost-effective alternatives.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, as CNG prices are increased in Delhi and neighbouring cities. This comes amid concerns over volatile global crude oil prices, as Brent crude dropping below $100 per barrel to $98.8 per barrel on Tuesday morning.

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Oil prices have remained stable as the market stabilised following several sessions of declines, while investors monitored the diplomatic developments between the US and Iran during the United Nations General Assembly.

MUST READ: West Asia crisis threatens energy supplies: Experts urge India to diversify oil, gas routes

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 23

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 23

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

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2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,776

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 23

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 23

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

51
Mumbai

51.50

Chennai

50

Kolkata

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50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

US-Iran war update

United States ⁠President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York that US officials ‌had a “very good” three-hour meeting with Iranian leaders.

“They had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting,” Trump said. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in Tuesday's meeting, Trump said. Witkoff and Kushner have led negotiations with Iran.

Witkoff told reporters that the meeting was "very good" but gave no further details. Trump said that another meeting was scheduled "in the very near future".

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tells the UNGA that the Gulf is experiencing one of its most dangerous phases due to the US-Israel war on Iran, while urging diplomacy as a lasting solution.

ALSO READ: ONGC strikes gas in Mahanadi Basin: What it means for India's LNG imports

The losses came as Saudi Arabia began restoring crude supply on a critical pipeline to the Red Sea, according to the Reuters news agency, alongside growing hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict through talks at the UN in New York.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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