LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

MUST READ: West Asia crisis threatens energy supplies: Experts urge India to diversify oil, gas routes
14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 23
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 23
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,747.50
|
Bengaluru
|
2,831
|
Hyderabad
|
2,996
|
Mumbai
|
2,701
|
Chennai
|
2,916.50
|
Kolkata
|
2,884
|
Jaipur
|
2,776
|
Noida
|
2,747.50
|
Gurugram
|
2,764.50
|
Chandigarh
|
2,769.50
CNG prices across major cities on September 23
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
97.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
97.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on September 23
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
US-Iran war update
United States President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York that US officials had a “very good” three-hour meeting with Iranian leaders.
“They had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting,” Trump said. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in Tuesday's meeting, Trump said. Witkoff and Kushner have led negotiations with Iran.
Witkoff told reporters that the meeting was "very good" but gave no further details. Trump said that another meeting was scheduled "in the very near future".
Meanwhile, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tells the UNGA that the Gulf is experiencing one of its most dangerous phases due to the US-Israel war on Iran, while urging diplomacy as a lasting solution.
ALSO READ: ONGC strikes gas in Mahanadi Basin: What it means for India's LNG imports
The losses came as Saudi Arabia began restoring crude supply on a critical pipeline to the Red Sea, according to the Reuters news agency, alongside growing hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict through talks at the UN in New York.