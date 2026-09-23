LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 23): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on September 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 23

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru Advertisement 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,776 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices across major cities on September 23

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 23

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 51.50 Chennai 50 Kolkata Advertisement 50 Jaipur 49.50 Noida 49.45 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 54.70

US-Iran war update

United States ⁠President Donald Trump told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York that US officials ‌had a “very good” three-hour meeting with Iranian leaders.

“They had a very good meeting, a very productive meeting,” Trump said. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in Tuesday's meeting, Trump said. Witkoff and Kushner have led negotiations with Iran.

Witkoff told reporters that the meeting was "very good" but gave no further details. Trump said that another meeting was scheduled "in the very near future".

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tells the UNGA that the Gulf is experiencing one of its most dangerous phases due to the US-Israel war on Iran, while urging diplomacy as a lasting solution.

ALSO READ: ONGC strikes gas in Mahanadi Basin: What it means for India's LNG imports

The losses came as Saudi Arabia began restoring crude supply on a critical pipeline to the Red Sea, according to the Reuters news agency, alongside growing hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran conflict through talks at the UN in New York.