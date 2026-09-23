Tata Sons IPO battle: Why Shapoor Mistry has so much at stake

Why the IPO matters to Shapoor Mistry

For the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, its Tata Sons stake is both a major asset and a source of financial constraints. Bloomberg News reported that the holding is the group’s most valuable asset but also one of its most illiquid, as the construction conglomerate carries significant debt.

A public listing of Tata Sons could potentially provide a route for the Mistry family to monetise part of its holding. That makes the IPO question directly relevant to the SP Group’s efforts to manage its debt and unlock value from its investment.

The Mistry family has long supported taking Tata Sons public. That position has acquired greater significance after India’s banking regulator declined earlier this month to exempt Tata Sons from a mandatory listing, according to Bloomberg News.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Who controls Tata Sons? Why Tata Trusts’ 66% stake does not tell the whole story

Tata-Mistry relationship adds complexity

The financial interests are intertwined with a long and complicated relationship between the Tata and Mistry families.

Shapoor Mistry and Noel Tata are also related by marriage: Noel Tata’s wife, Aloo Mistry, is Shapoor Mistry’s sister.

However, relations between the two families have been strained since Cyrus Mistry, Shapoor Mistry’s late brother, was removed as Tata Sons chairman in 2016 by Ratan Tata. The decision triggered a prolonged legal dispute between Cyrus Mistry and the Tata Group.

The current IPO battle therefore involves both shareholder interests and a wider corporate governance contest at Tata Sons.

Advertisement

DO READ: Sharad Pawar backs Tata Trusts: 'Weakening the Trusts weakens institutions'

Why the 18.4% stake matters

Tata Trusts collectively own about 66% of Tata Sons, giving the charitable institutions majority ownership. The SP Group’s 18.4% holding gives the Mistry family substantial minority influence.

The listing question could therefore have significant implications for both sides. For the SP Group, a public market could potentially improve the liquidity of its Tata Sons investment. For Tata Trusts and the Tata Group, a listing would change the ownership and governance dynamics surrounding the closely held holding company.

The outcome will depend on the regulatory process, Tata Sons’ board and shareholder decisions, and the positions taken by the key stakeholders in the ongoing dispute.

ALSO READ: ‘I think the world of Chandra,’ says JPMorganChase Chairman Jamie Dimon amid reappointment row