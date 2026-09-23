Finolex Cables, United Spirits, Black Box: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss



United Spirits | Buy | Target Price: 1,545 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,325.55

United Spirits Ltd is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup, with the stock consolidating near a key breakout-retest zone after a strong upward move. The recent correction appears healthy in nature and is helping the stock digest gains while holding above crucial support levels. The price action indicates steady buying interest on declines, reflecting accumulation rather than distribution and reinforcing the strength of the prevailing uptrend. The consolidation phase is acting as a healthy pause following the sharp rally, allowing the stock to absorb supply before the next potential leg higher. Momentum indicators are stabilizing and continue to support the broader bullish structure, suggesting improving strength without signs of overheating. The overall technical setup remains positive with upside potential towards Rs 1,545, while the bullish structure will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,325 on a cash closing basis. A sustained move above immediate resistance levels could trigger fresh buying momentum and pave the way for the stock to achieve the stated target in the coming weeks.

Recommended by: SMIFS

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Finolex Cables | Buy | Target Price: 1,516-1,545 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,322

Finolex Cables Ltd has given a breakout from a downward sloping channel, also it took a retest from the breakout levels indicating positive momentum. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the moderate zone around 63, reflecting strong momentum upward trend. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. We recommend to buy at current levels with short-term targets of Rs 1,516-1,545, and keep a stoploss at Rs 1,322.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



Black Box | Buy | Target Price: 865-901 | Stop Loss: Rs 795

Black Box Ltd has developed a constructive technical setup after undergoing a significant 35 per cent correction from its all-time high of Rs 1,103. Following this correction, the stock found strong horizontal support in the Rs 710-715 zone, where it appears to have established a meaningful base. The formation of this base after a prolonged correction indicates improving demand and provides a strong foundation for the recent recovery. On the daily line chart, the stock has given a bullish breakout around the Rs 825. The breakout is supported by above-average trading volume and strong positive price action, adding credibility to the move. A gap-up followed by a strong close further strengthens the short-term bullish structure. Another positive development is that the stock has closed above the upper Bollinger Band, which signals a volatility breakout. Momentum indicators are turning favourable. The 14-period RSI and MACD have generated fresh buy signals, while positive divergence on the momentum indicators indicates improving underlying strength and possible accumulation at lower levels. Given these technical indicators, as long as Black Box remains above the key support level of Rs 795, it appears well-positioned to move towards the target levels of Rs 865 and Rs 901.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equites