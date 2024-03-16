‘I'm prepping for 2047’: PM Modi in his first address post Lok Sabha 2024 elections announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a compelling address at the India Today Conclave 2024, marking his first public appearance following the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Titled 'Redefining Bharat', his session encapsulated his vision for India's future and his determination to steer the nation towards greater heights.

In a resolute tone, PM Modi stated, "What is Modi? Don't be mistaken, you said 2029. I am prepping for 2047." Addressing the audience, PM Modi extended greetings and emphasised the significance of India embarking on the world's largest democratic exercise. Against the backdrop of global uncertainty, he expressed confidence in India's ability to sustain rapid development and progress. He remarked, "Today, the mood of the nation is saying that India is on its way to becoming the world's third-largest economy."

Highlighting the prevailing sentiment in the country, PM Modi underscored the collective aspiration towards building India's future. He reflected on the transformative journey India has embarked upon and the strides it has made towards economic prosperity and global prominence.

PM Modi's presence at the India Today Conclave drew anticipation for his insights and announcements. He acknowledged the audience's expectations, stating, "Whenever I attend such a conclave, everyone hopes that I will give many headlines." This recognition encapsulated the significance of his leadership in shaping the national discourse and driving progress.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which PM Modi will bid for a third consecutive term. The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference on Saturday.