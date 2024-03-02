‘I’m starting at the top’: Bill Gates after attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding 

Anant-Radhika wedding: Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, recently attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The Microsoft co-founder said that this was his first Indian wedding.

Bill Gates was seen with his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, at the event. Paula Hurd wore a black cocktail dress with silver embellishments in keeping with the ‘Elegant Cocktail’ dress code. The couple has reportedly been dating for over two years. Paula Hurd is the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

Gates said that he was "very excited" to attend his first Indian wedding. “I’m starting at the top. It’ll be hard to go to another Indian wedding after this one. I know the family and actually organised my visit so that I could attend. I went and got fitted for clothes, so it’ll be a fun thing to do,” Gates was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The pre-wedding functions are taking place in Jamnagar from March 1 to 3. On March 1, the guests attended an evening party themed ‘An Evening in Everland’, which saw an electrifying performance from global pop star Rihanna and much opulence on display.

Gates, however, is not the only business tycoon to attend the Ambani pre-wedding bash. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also spotted at the event with his wife Priscilla Chan. "Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika," Mark Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla was also seen with his wife Natasha Poonawalla at the event. Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted at the event. Former Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump was also spotted at the event with husband Jared Kushner and daughter Arabella.

Kiara Advani, who is a childhood friend of Isha Ambani, also attended the pre-wedding bash with her husband and actor Siddharth Malhotra. Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted with his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha.