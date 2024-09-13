IMD issues orange alert as heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; Check traffic advisories, routes to avoid 

Heavy rains lashed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, resulting in waterlogging in multiple areas across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an 'orange' alert for the next 24 hours, asking residents to prepare for heavy rains to continue over the weekend.
Heavy rain in the region is expected to potentially disrupt transportation services, including those for rail, road, and air, and warns of possible power outages.
In its weather advisory, the IMD highlighted the likelihood of heavy rainfall in isolated locations across Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, along with thunderstorms and lightning across northwest India—excluding Haryana. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday is predicted to reach approximately 28 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below the seasonal average.
Delhi Police traffic advisory:
Check out the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police before stepping out of your homes today.
IMD forecast for North India
The IMD further reported that a depression situated near Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, approximately 40 kilometres west-southwest of the city and 70 kilometres west-northwest of Hardoi, is expected to move in a north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours. This movement might provide some relief from the ongoing rainfall in Delhi-NCR.
The weather department provided additional details, stating, “The depression over central Uttar Pradesh was observed to be centered around 11:30 PM IST, likely continuing its northeastward path and gradually weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours.”
Rainfall is not limited to the national capital; neighboring regions such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are also anticipated to experience rain over the coming days.
Uttarakhand is expected to face heavy to moderate rainfall from September 13 to 14, with isolated areas witnessing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Haryana is forecasted for light to moderate rain, with some periods of heavy rainfall slated to occur between September 13 and 15. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also anticipated across east and west Uttar Pradesh during this timeframe.
