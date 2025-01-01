Preview 2025: Coldplay concert, Ed Sheeran's +-=÷x tour, Hanumankind concert among most anticipated musical events this year

Get Ready, Delhi-NCR! The music scene in 2025 is turning up the volume with a lineup of incredible live performances! From international chart-toppers to beloved Indian artists, the National Capital Region is about to be the ultimate hotspot for music lovers.

Here are some of the biggest concerts music lovers can't simply miss:

Ed Sheeran’s India Debut

Mark your calendars for February 15—the global superstar brings his +=÷x Tour to Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Ground. This is Ed’s first-ever performance in Delhi-NCR, and it promises to be unforgettable!

21 Savage at the Indian Sneaker Festival

Get ready to vibe with the hip-hop sensation 21 Savage, making his India debut from January 31 to February 2 in Gurugram. Don’t miss the energetic performances by Hanumankind, too!

Arijit Singh’s Magical Night

The voice of a generation, Arijit Singh, will perform his timeless hits on February 2 at Leisure Valley Park. Experience the soul-stirring magic live!

Cigarettes After Sex (CAS) Live

Indie dream-pop lovers, rejoice! CAS will perform on January 24 as part of their India Tour 2025, delivering an immersive experience with tracks from their latest LP, X.

Sonu Nigam’s Bollywood Charm

The legendary Sonu Nigam is set to mesmerize audiences in March, bringing a mix of Bollywood classics and pop hits to the stage.

Mumbai Joins the Groove

Meanwhile, the live music buzz continues in Mumbai with acts like Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla drawing massive crowds. Plus, international stars like Dua Lipa, Maroon 5, and Coldplay are set to ignite the city’s live music scene.

Why is live music so big in India right now?

It’s no secret—Gen Z’s love for unique, premium experiences is fueling this resurgence. Post-pandemic, live music is thriving, inspired by global trends like Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour (grossing a whopping $2 billion!). In India, sold-out shows by artists like Diljit Dosanjh and soaring ticket demand for Coldplay are proof that concerts are here to stay.

However, challenges like inadequate infrastructure at large venues persist. But thanks to platforms like Instagram and YouTube, artists are connecting with fans like never before. Corporate giants are joining the action too—Zomato’s acquisition of Paytm Insider and Swiggy’s plans for live entertainment are heating up the competition with leaders like BookMyShow.