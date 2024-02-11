IMD sounds rainfall alert for central, east India; check details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted rainfall in parts of Central and East India until February 14. Light rainfall is predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, South Uttar Pradesh, South Bihar, and Jharkhand.

"Under the influence of lower trough level in easterlies along the west coast and its likely east-northeastward movement; isolated to scattered light rainfall activity likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, South Uttar Pradesh, South Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during February 12-14," the IMD forecast read.

Minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius in some parts of Northwest, Central, East and West India over the next four days. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, with a maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

"Rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius very likely over some to many parts of northwest, central, east and west India during next 5 days," the forecast said.

The forecast for Sunday includes mist in the morning, with temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius. The IMD also predicts isolated light intensity thunderstorm with lightning over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during 11th-12th February and Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal during 13th-14th February.

Light isolated rainfall is also expected over Telangana on February 11. Meanwhile, dry weather is predicted in Himachal Pradesh until February 15. The cold wave continues in Kashmir, currently experiencing a 20-day-long 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold), to be followed by a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).

Light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely to prevail at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh up to February 17. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is also expected to prevail over the western Himalayan region from February 17-19. Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail in the rest of the country during this period.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is likely to witness a mainly clear sky on February 11, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 10.1 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively. On February 12, the district is expected to witness an overcast sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures teetering around 10.7 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast also includes cloudy sky on February 13 and 14 as well as sunny days on February 15 and 16.

