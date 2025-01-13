IMD weather alert: Rainfall over northwest India from January 15. Here is the forecast for the entire week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rainfall over northwest India from the night of January 14 due to a fresh western disturbance. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall activity is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during January 16-19.

Uttarakhand is also likely to see rainfall activity during January 15-19, while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will see isolated rainfall on January 15 & 16. Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh may also see isolated hailstorm on January 15.

The weather monitoring agency said a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu till January 16.

Temperature during past 24 hours

Minimum temperatures below 0°C was recorded over many parts of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh; while it was 2-5°C over some parts of Himachal Pradesh; 6-12°C in many parts of Northwest & Central India; 12-18°C over many parts of East & West India. On Januray 13, the lowest minimum temperature of 4.7°C was reported at Amritsar (Punjab).

During the past 24 hours, there has been fall in minimum temperatures by 1-5°C in some parts over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan and rise by 1-3°C in some parts of Bihar, Saurashtra & Kutch, Odisha West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamil Nadu; in isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra.

Forecast of temperature

According to the forecast, no significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Northwest India during next 48 hours and gradual rise by 2-4°C thereafter.

No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India and Maharashtra during next 24 hours and gradual rise by 2-3°C during subsequent 2-3 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over East India during next 5 days, the IMD said.

Coldwave alert

As per the prediction, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh on January 14.

Dense fog warnings

Dense to very dense fog condition very likely to continue during night/early morning hours in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on January 14-15; and in Uttar Pradesh till January 15.

Dense fog conditions are also very likely to prevail during night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till January 20.

While similar conditions are likely to prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura January 16.

Warnings for fishermen

Fishermen are advised not to venture into South Sri Lanka coasts and southeast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area during January 13-16.