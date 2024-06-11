IMD weather update: Heatwave conditions likely over THESE parts of India till June 15. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in parts of northwest and east India till June 15. The weather office said that some pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to witness heatwave conditions from June 11-15.

Similar conditions are also likely to occur over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from June 12-15 and in Rajasthan on June 12 and 13. Some pockets of East Madhya Pradesh are also very likely to witness warm night conditions on June 11 and 12.

Isolated parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar are likely to witness heat wave to severe heat wave conditions on June 11 and 12. Some pockets of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness similar weather conditions from June 11-15.

Maximum temperatures on Tuesday stood in the range of 42-45 degrees Celsius over parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, east Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

The temperatures were above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius in some parts of these regions, as per the Met Department. Meanwhile, the Met Department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over south Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada as well as Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on June 11.

The Met Department furthermore said that some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 11-14. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in Arunachal Pradesh on June 13 and 14.

Isolated scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds speeding upto 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha from June 12-14 and in pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days.

Strong surface winds are expected to prevail in north-western states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana till June 14.