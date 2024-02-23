'In the name of welfare of the poor, these people do politics for their family': PM Modi targets INDIA bloc with 'Parivar' jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at an event in Varanasi, criticised the Opposition's INDIA bloc, claiming that it works for their families rather than the welfare of the country. He accused the bloc of opposing schemes beneficial for Dalits and the deprived while promoting their family politics.

"Today every Dalit and every backward person of the country has to keep one more thing in mind. In our country, the people of the INDI alliance, who believe in instigating and fighting in the name of caste, oppose the schemes for the benefit of Dalits and the deprived. In the name of the welfare of the poor, these people do politics for their family," he said at an event to commemorate Sant Ravidas' 647th birth anniversary.

The PM's remarks came amidst the shaping up of the INDIA bloc in several states, with the Congress party finalising alliances in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has referred to the INDIA bloc as an unnatural alliance pointing to its internal rivalries.

Modi emphasised that his government's mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Effort', and it is committed to serving every section of society. He highlighted the development work done in the last 10 years for those who had been left out of class development.

The formation of the INDIA bloc is progressing despite initial obstacles, with advanced alliance discussions between the Congress and AAP in Delhi and a finalized alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP dismisses this coalition as unnatural, highlighting perceived internal rivalries among its constituents.

"Today our government is taking forward the ideas of Sant Ravidas ji. The BJP government is for everyone, the BJP government's schemes are for everyone," he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM visited BHU, distributed prizes, launched two books, and is set to inaugurate or lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

"In the last 10 years, work has been done keeping in mind those people who remained away from the stream of class development. Earlier, the poor were considered last, today the biggest schemes have been made for them," he said.