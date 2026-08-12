'Hoist the Tricolour with pride': PM Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga message ahead of Independence Day

PM Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga appeal

In his Instagram post, Modi called on every Indian to join the Har Ghar Tiranga movement once again. He urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour and take a selfie with the national flag as part of the campaign.

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The campaign aims to encourage people to bring the Tricolour into their homes and make Independence Day a more participatory national celebration, rather than limiting the festivities to official events.

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The campaign is also being promoted through the hashtag #HarGharTiranga, encouraging citizens to display the national flag with pride during the Independence Day period.

NDA leaders wave the Tricolour in Parliament

The Prime Minister’s appeal came on the same day as NDA leaders and MPs gathered for the alliance’s weekly parliamentary meeting, ‘Mangal Milan’. Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other NDA leaders were seen waving the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans during the gathering at the Parliament complex.

The visuals of NDA MPs with the national flag added a political dimension to the ongoing Independence Day preparations, as the ruling alliance sought to showcase its participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

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Parliament witnesses rival protests

The patriotic display came against the backdrop of political tensions in the Parliament complex. NDA and opposition MPs held rival protests on Tuesday, with both sides raising slogans and displaying placards over contentious issues.

While the NDA meeting focused on the Tricolour and the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, opposition protests highlighted the continuing political confrontation inside and around Parliament.

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Independence Day celebrations gather pace

Independence Day will be celebrated across India on August 15, with the national flag remaining at the centre of events across the country. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign aims to extend that spirit to individual households by encouraging citizens to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the nationwide celebration.

With PM Modi’s latest social media appeal, the campaign is expected to gain further momentum in the days leading up to August 15, putting the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga’ at the centre of this year’s Independence Day celebrations.