India-Africa Forum Summit delayed over Ebola outbreak

India and the African Union announced that the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV) that was initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi from May 28 to 31 has been postponed due to the Ebola outbreak.

The two sides decided that it would be “advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date”, while no new date has been announced. “New dates for the Summit and its associated meetings will be finalized through mutual consultations and communicated in due course,” they said.

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The postponement was announced after the two sides exchanged views about the “evolving health situation in parts of Africa”.

“⁠India reaffirmed its solidarity with the peoples and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response,” the statement added.

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INDIA’S EBOLA ADVISORY

Meanwhile, India has asked passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries to immediately report to airport health authorities before immigration clearance if they have symptoms or a history of exposure.

The advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, has been displayed at Delhi airport by the Airport Health Organisation. It asks passengers to watch for symptoms including fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and unexplained bleeding. Travellers who have had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient have also been told to report immediately to the airport health officer or the health desk.

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According to the Airport Health Organisation, any traveller who develops symptoms within 21 days of arrival should seek immediate medical care and inform authorities about their travel history. The advisory applies to travellers coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, which the World Health Organisation has categorised as high-risk countries.

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