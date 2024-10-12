India condemns ‘systematic pattern of damage’ on temples amid attacks on Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh

India on October 12 called upon the Bangladesh government “to ensure the safety and security of Hindus” following a spate of attacks on temples during the ongoing Durga Puja festival.

Calling it a ‘systematic pattern of desecration’ the MEA in its statement said, “We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship.”

The statement came in the wake of incidents of theft and vandalism in Bangladesh, where Hindu religious sites have been targeted. On Friday night, a firebomb was thrown at a temple in Dhaka’s Tantibazar area, sparking panic among worshippers.

“We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now. We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time,” read a press release by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Earlier, a crown of Goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Temple in Bangladesh’s Satkhira, gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was stolen. The silver and gold-plated crown was reportedly stolen when Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day’s worship.

Seventeen individuals have been arrested in connection with around 35 violent incidents related to Durga Puja celebrations this month, Bangladesh police said.

The attacks and theft have left Bangladesh’s Hindu community, which makes up approximately 8 percent of the country’s 170 million population, feeling increasingly vulnerable.

Earlier, The United States said it wants to see the rights of the minority communities protected in Bangladesh as Hindus celebrate their largest festival of Durga Puja.

"Of course, we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh as also is true all around the world," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.