‘India-Canada relationship cannot be destroyed by a single man’: Envoy on Justin Trudeau

India and Canada have many things in common, and it is not possible for a single man to destroy that relationship, said India High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik. His comments were in reference to his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Verma stating that former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had wrecked bilateral political ties between New Delhi and Ottawa.

In an interview to CTV’s ‘Question Period’, Patnaik said, “I don’t think any relationship can be destroyed by a single man. It needs a whole ecosystem to be destroyed.”

“Canada and India share so much in common from democracy, freedom of press, rule of law to being pluralistic, diverse countries with a whole lot of open economy, open society…you name anything, we are both the same kind of people. You are the largest country by area as a democracy and we are the largest country by population as a democracy. It is difficult to keep us apart. So, I don’t think any single man can ever destroy this relationship,” he said, when asked by host Vassy Kapelos if he agreed with Verma’s statements.

In an interview to CTV last year, Verma said, "On the basis of intelligence, if you want to destroy a relationship, be my guest. And that's what he did.” His remarks came after both countries expelled six diplomats in a tit-for-tat move over Ottawa's allegations that New Delhi was targeting Indian dissidents on Canadian soil.

Trudeau squarely blamed the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year in British Columbia on Indian agents. Verma said Trudeau relied on intelligence rather than evidence.

When asked if he had anything to do with Nijjar’s murder, Verma said “nothing at all”, and that there was no evidence to suggest that. “This is politically motivated," he said.

Trudeau also admitted before Canada's foreign interference inquiry that his government only provided "intelligence and no proof" to India over the killing of Nijjar. After his admission, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement saying that the responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.