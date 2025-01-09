‘Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid...’: Former Trudeau loyalist Chandra Arya announces PM bid

Chandra Arya, a Canadian MP of Indian-origin, declared his candidacy for the Prime Minister post of Canada “to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.”

Arya, who was Trudeau loyalist earlier, announced his bid on X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “We have a perfect storm: Many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues. Working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty. Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional — they are necessary.”

Arya will be running to replace outgoing Prime Minister and his Liberal Party boss Justin Trudeau and would join the other Indian-origin candidate Anita Anand, the Canadian transportation minister, in the race to be the next Prime Minister as well as chief of the Liberals.

I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations.

We are facing significant structural problems that haven’t been seen for generations and solving them will require… pic.twitter.com/GJjJ1Y2oI5 — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) January 9, 2025

“Join me in this journey. Let’s rebuild, revitalize, and secure the future. For all Canadians, for generations to come. More details, including my policy proposals, are in the statement next in the thread. You can also visit my website http://AryaCanada.ca which will be operational later today,” the Canadian MP wrote in his post.

In December last year, Arya also joined the clamour calling for resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he believed that it is “time” for the PM to “step aside” as the leader of the Liberal caucus immediately. Arya’s statement comes as Canadian opposition parties have united to vote on a no-confidence motion against Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau stepped down as Prime Minister of Canada on January 6. Addressing a press conference outside his home, Trudeau said he intends to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader. Trudeau said it has become clear, if he has to fight “internal battles” that he cannot be the best option on the ballot for Canadians.

Earlier, Arya had also addressed the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada, acknowledging that the administration has long recognised the severity of this problem. Arya had emphasised that Khalistani violent extremism is a pressing concern within Canada, and urged the law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue with utmost seriousness.