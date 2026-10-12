India-EFTA FTA: Frozen salmon fillets gain ground in India's seafood market

Average export prices for frozen fillets fell to NOK 117.5 per kg (around $12.1 per kg) from NOK 150.6 per kg (around $15.5 per kg) in the year-earlier period, even as volumes increased more than fourfold. In contrast, average export prices for fresh whole salmon rose 7% year-on-year to NOK 76.8 per kg (around $7.9 per kg).

The growth comes as India implements its trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein. However, the export data does not establish whether tariff concessions have contributed to the increase.

Signed on March 10, 2024, the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) came into force on October 1, 2025. Under the pact, India has offered tariff concessions on 82.7% of its tariff lines, covering 95.3% of EFTA exports.

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For Norwegian seafood, import duties on fresh whole salmon and salmon fillets are being phased down from a base rate of 33% to zero over five years, while frozen whole salmon received zero-duty access from the agreement’s entry into force.