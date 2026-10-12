CG Power shares: Analyst says book profit on rallies and buy on dips

Bathini’s strongest argument for CG Power was its emerging positioning in India’s semiconductor push. “This is the only company, I can say, making significant progress with respect to the semiconductor theme in India,” he said, underlining why the stock continues to attract long-term interest despite market volatility.

That view is notable because the broader market backdrop remains choppy. Bathini described the current environment as a “buy on dip, sell on rally” market, shaped by consolidation, profit-taking and stock-specific earnings triggers. Against that backdrop, CG Power’s thematic appeal gives it a differentiated place in investor watchlists.

Core business adds comfort

Beyond the semiconductor narrative, Bathini also pointed to strength in the company’s underlying operations. “Of course, it’s at a very nascent stage at this point of time, but the core business also doing very well,” he said. That combination of a stable operating base and optionality from a sunrise segment is what appears to support the bullish longer-term stance.

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In effect, the message was not built on speculative excitement alone. Instead, the investment case rests on two pillars: an improving core business and exposure to a sector that could become strategically important for India’s manufacturing ambitions.

Short-term strategy: stay nimble

For investors with a trading mindset, Bathini stopped short of recommending a simple buy-and-hold approach at current levels. His advice was clear: “Whenever there is a rally, he can book some profit from the table.” That suggests near-term upside may be used for disciplined profit-taking, especially in a market where sharp rebounds can quickly invite selling pressure.

Still, the bigger picture remains constructive. Pathini said he would continue accumulating CG Power on dips and added that he sees the company’s long-term potential playing out on a year-on-year basis. For investors, that effectively frames CG Power as a stock where tactical caution in the short run does not dilute conviction in the structural story.