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Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, M&M shares among Elara's top auto picks; check targets

Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, M&M shares among Elara's top auto picks; check targets

EICHERMOT7,119.00(0.98%)

Elara's outlook comes as wholesale volumes for its covered original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) grew around 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for passenger vehicles (PVs), 19 per cent for two-wheelers (2Ws) and 31 per cent for commercial vehicles (CVs) in Q2 FY27, while tractors were relatively weak.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 4:36 PM IST
Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki, M&M shares among Elara's top auto picks; check targetsM&M has a target price of Rs 4,578, indicating an upside potential of 60.4 per cent from the brokerage's assessed market price.

Elara Capital has identified Eicher Motors, TVS Motor, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) as its top picks in the automobile sector. In the auto ancillary segment, the domestic brokerage prefers Gabriel India, Minda Corporation, Sona BLW Forgings and Uno Minda.

Elara's outlook comes as wholesale volumes for its covered original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) grew around 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for passenger vehicles (PVs), 19 per cent for two-wheelers (2Ws) and 31 per cent for commercial vehicles (CVs) in Q2 FY27, while tractors were relatively weak.

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Elara's top auto picks and target prices

Elara has a 'Buy' rating on all four automobile stocks.

M&M has a target price of Rs 4,578, indicating an upside potential of 60.4 per cent from the brokerage's assessed market price. Maruti Suzuki has a target price of Rs 17,298, with an upside potential of 48.8 per cent.

Eicher Motors has a target price of Rs 9,424, implying an upside potential of 33.7 per cent, while TVS Motor has a target price of Rs 4,668, indicating an upside potential of 17.3 per cent.

Elara said automobile demand remained healthy in Q2 FY27, supported by improved affordability and festive demand. However, a high base could moderate headline growth to single digits in the second half of FY27.

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Top auto ancillary picks

Among auto ancillaries, Elara has a 'Buy' rating on Minda Corporation, with a target price of Rs 926, hinting at an upside potential of 40.4 per cent. Uno Minda also has a 'Buy' rating, with a target price of Rs 1,476, indicating an upside potential of 31.8 per cent.

Gabriel India has a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,664, implying an upside potential of 23 per cent, while Sona BLW Forgings also has a 'Buy' rating, with a target price of Rs 919, indicating an upside potential of 12 per cent from the brokerage's assessed market price.

Elara expects revenue across its auto ancillary coverage universe to grow around 24 per cent YoY and 6 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) in Q2 FY27, supported by healthy underlying production and content growth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 4:36 PM IST
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