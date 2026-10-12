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Nobel Prize 2026 in economics goes to Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford for microeconomic research

Nobel Prize 2026 in economics goes to Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford for microeconomic research

Macroeconomics traditionally examines the performance of an economy through indicators such as inflation, production, consumption and employment

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Nobel Prize 2026 in economics goes to Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford for microeconomic researchThe award recognises their contribution to understanding how economic models can be developed

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to economists Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford for their work on the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.

The award recognises their contribution to understanding how economic models can be developed and used to improve stabilisation policies. Their research highlights the importance of understanding how individual households and businesses make decisions and how these decisions collectively influence the broader economy.

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According to the academy, the economists were recognised for their work on the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation”, an approach that strengthens the link between individual economic behaviour and overall economic performance.

Why Hall and Woodford were awarded the prize

Macroeconomics traditionally examines the performance of an economy through indicators such as inflation, production, consumption and employment. Policymakers rely on these indicators to assess economic conditions and formulate policies to maintain stability.

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However, economic models based primarily on statistical relationships between these variables may not fully capture the decisions made by households and businesses.

Hall and Woodford's work focused on building economic models on a microeconomic foundation. This approach examines how individual economic agents respond to changing conditions and how their collective actions shape broader economic outcomes.

By incorporating these individual decisions into macroeconomic models, economists can better understand the mechanisms influencing economic fluctuations and evaluate the potential effects of stabilisation policies.

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What is macroeconomic stabilisation?

Macroeconomic stabilisation refers to measures taken by governments and central banks to limit economic volatility and maintain steady growth. Such measures can include monetary policy decisions, interest-rate adjustments and fiscal interventions.

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For instance, when inflation rises sharply or economic activity slows, policymakers use economic models to assess the likely impact of different interventions. Models that account for household and business behaviour can help provide a more comprehensive understanding of how these measures may affect consumption, investment and production.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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