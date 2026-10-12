Correction does not cancel the core story

On Mazagon Dock, Bathini acknowledged that the stock is not yet out of the woods technically. “The stock is in a downtrend and a consolidation phase,” he said, pointing to the sharp cooling-off after the outperformance seen about a year ago.

Yet he drew a clear distinction between price action and business fundamentals. “On a longer-term perspective, we still see the execution capabilities are quite strong for this company, and there is earnings visibility,” Bathini said, adding that investors can “accumulate the stock at this price range on dip” and build positions gradually for the medium to longer term.

Advertisement

Cochin Shipyard valuations turn attractive

The same optimism extended to Cochin Shipyard, another key name in the shipbuilding and defence-linked manufacturing space. With the stock having corrected roughly 50% from its all-time highs, Bathini argued that the risk-reward equation has turned favourable.

“At this price point, on a longer-term perspective, the stock valuations look very attractive,” he said. His advice was straightforward: investors can accumulate the stock at current levels for a medium- to long-term holding period.

Defence theme still on the Street’s radar

The call on both shipyards also fits into Bathini’s broader market view. He reiterated his constructive stance on the defence theme, arguing that companies with proven execution and clear order visibility remain compelling despite recent market-wide selling pressure.

Advertisement

That matters because the current market setup, in his words, remains a “buy on dip, sell on rally” environment in the short term. In such a phase, stocks with visible earnings pipelines and stronger business execution tend to attract incremental investor interest once valuations cool off.

For investors in Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard, the message is clear: momentum may have faded, but for those willing to ride out the volatility, the correction could be opening a fresh entry window rather than signaling the end of the story.