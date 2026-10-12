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Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard shares look attractive after correction? Kranthi Bathini weighs in

Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard shares look attractive after correction? Kranthi Bathini weighs in

MAZDOCK2,027.00(0.85%)

Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard shares: The analysis highlights downtrend, consolidation, execution capabilities, earnings visibility, and medium- to long-term considerations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 4:38 PM IST
Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard shares look attractive after correction? Kranthi Bathini weighs inHe advises investors to accumulate Mazagon Dock on dips despite its ongoing downtrend and consolidation.

India’s shipbuilding pack may be going through a bruising correction, but the long-term story remains intact, according to Kranthi Bathini, Director - Equity strategy, WealthMills Securities. Bathini believes investors can start accumulating beaten-down names such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd with a medium- to long-term outlook.

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Speaking on Business Today Television’s Daily Calls, Bathini said the near-term chart structure in Mazagon Dock still reflects weakness, but the broader investment case has not broken down. His comments come at a time when the wider market remains volatile and investors are increasingly looking for pockets where earnings visibility can offset short-term price damage.

Correction does not cancel the core story

On Mazagon Dock, Bathini acknowledged that the stock is not yet out of the woods technically. “The stock is in a downtrend and a consolidation phase,” he said, pointing to the sharp cooling-off after the outperformance seen about a year ago.

Yet he drew a clear distinction between price action and business fundamentals. “On a longer-term perspective, we still see the execution capabilities are quite strong for this company, and there is earnings visibility,” Bathini said, adding that investors can “accumulate the stock at this price range on dip” and build positions gradually for the medium to longer term.

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Cochin Shipyard valuations turn attractive

The same optimism extended to Cochin Shipyard, another key name in the shipbuilding and defence-linked manufacturing space. With the stock having corrected roughly 50% from its all-time highs, Bathini argued that the risk-reward equation has turned favourable.

“At this price point, on a longer-term perspective, the stock valuations look very attractive,” he said. His advice was straightforward: investors can accumulate the stock at current levels for a medium- to long-term holding period.

Defence theme still on the Street’s radar

The call on both shipyards also fits into Bathini’s broader market view. He reiterated his constructive stance on the defence theme, arguing that companies with proven execution and clear order visibility remain compelling despite recent market-wide selling pressure.

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That matters because the current market setup, in his words, remains a “buy on dip, sell on rally” environment in the short term. In such a phase, stocks with visible earnings pipelines and stronger business execution tend to attract incremental investor interest once valuations cool off.

For investors in Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard, the message is clear: momentum may have faded, but for those willing to ride out the volatility, the correction could be opening a fresh entry window rather than signaling the end of the story.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 12, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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