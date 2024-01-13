India expresses strong disagreement over British Envoy’s visit to PoK, says its ‘unacceptable'

India on Saturday lodged a vehement protest against the British High Commissioner to Islamabad, Jane Marriott, for her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on January 10. The Ministry of External Affairs of India declared the visit an "unacceptable" infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PoK refers to the region of the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir that was invaded and occupied by Pakistan in 1947, which is now administratively divided into two parts: Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The government of India maintains that Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, is an integral part of India, a stance underscored by the reservation of 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the region. Despite this, the British envoy justified her visit by highlighting the strong people-to-people ties between the UK and Mirpur, noting that 70% of British Pakistanis have roots in the area.

She also engaged in meetings with local businesspeople, community members, and government officials. India has expressed strong objection to this visit, terming it as an infringement of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, emphasising that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra lodged a protest with the British High Commissioner in India, Alex Ellis, over the matter.

“Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable,” the statement said.

Vinay Kwatra, the Foreign Secretary, filed a strong protest with Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner in India, against this infringement.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,” the statement added.

Marriott wrote on X saying, “Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!"

The UK high commission in Islamabad shared a brief video on X, featuring Jane Marriott's visit to Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In the video, Marriott is seen visiting a business enterprise, interacting with a street children’s football team, and engaging with the district management and local chamber of commerce.

Mirpur has a significant population with dual British and Pakistani citizenship, and remittances from British Pakistanis contribute to the local economy. India has historically expressed discomfort over foreign diplomats' visits to PoK, considering it an infringement on its sovereignty.

India has raised concerns with the US over visits to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by diplomats. Last October, India expressed dissatisfaction after the US ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, visited Gilgit-Baltistan in PoK, urging respect for its sovereignty.

Similar protests were lodged in October 2022 when Blome made another visit to PoK and referred to it as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)." Earlier in April 2022, India criticized US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to PoK, accusing her of violating its sovereignty by traveling to a region under Pakistan's illegal occupation.

