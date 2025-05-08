India fires back: Pakistani F-16 and 2 JF-17s downed as dogfight over border intensifies

India has begun its counter-offensive after Pakistan launched a massive attack on Jammu and Kashmir late Thursday evening, following its earlier foiled attempt to target 15 Indian cities. In a swift retaliatory action, the Indian Armed Forces have shot down three Pakistani fighter jets—two JF-17s and one F-16—marking a significant escalation in aerial conflict.

The flare-up began with intense shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. Key military zones including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar came under heavy artillery fire. Simultaneously, Jammu—the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir—faced direct air strikes, triggering the activation of India’s full air defence grid.

At least eight missiles were fired at these military installations. All were successfully intercepted mid-air by Indian Air Defence Units. Around 9 PM, loud explosions echoed across Jammu, followed by blackout orders and blaring sirens. Cellphone videos captured from the ground showed streaks of light flashing across the sky as missiles and drones were shot down in real time.

With the air defence systems fully operational, the skyline has been lighting up every few minutes, signalling an ongoing aerial battle. On the ground, cellphone services have collapsed in parts of Jammu, making communication difficult for civilians caught in the chaos.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Pathankot—just 30 km from the border—was also hit with heavy artillery fire. As a crucial military corridor leading to Jammu, the city is now under heightened alert.

Widespread blackouts have been declared across border-facing regions. Punjab’s Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali, and Gurdaspur, along with parts of Rajasthan, are in complete darkness as part of precautionary measures against further air raids.