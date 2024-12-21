India, France collaborate to build world's largest museum in New Delhi across Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a significant cultural initiative, India and France have signed an agreement to establish the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, which will be the largest museum in the world, located on Raisina Hill, directly across from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised the project’s importance, stating, "Culture in many ways is the essence of soft power."

The museum will span over 1.17 lakh square meters and feature 950 rooms across a basement and three stories, utilizing the historic North Block and South Block buildings, which currently house various key ministries, including foreign affairs, home affairs, defence, and finance.

In his address following the agreement, Jaishankar highlighted the collaboration as a vital expression of international cooperation built on the exchange of best practices and shared experiences. "When the South Block and North Block become the kind of museum that is envisaged, I think we will veritably be seeing an inspiration for the remaking of Bharat," he remarked.

Raisina Hill, designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker between 1911 and 1931, is a prominent site in India's capital, housing the two identical blocks and the Rashtrapati Bhavan. France, which has a rich history in museum curation, particularly with the Louvre, brings its expertise in the adaptive reuse of historic buildings to this ambitious project.

Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat noted that the mapping work and blueprints for the museum are nearly complete in the North Block, with ongoing efforts in the South Block.

An official announcement regarding the project's completion and grand opening is forthcoming. The Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum aims to redefine the museum experience, celebrating India's rich heritage while incorporating contemporary narratives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an illustrative video on his YouTube channel, showcasing the museum's key features, generating excitement for what is set to become a landmark institution.

