Monsoon 2026: Heatwave to end soon? Delhi, north India to get rains from THIS date

After weeks of scorching heat and a delayed southwest monsoon, there is finally some relief in sight for Delhi and north India.

A nearly 1,500-km-long monsoon trough has formed, stretching from the northern Bay of Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this key weather system is expected to strengthen rainfall activity across north India over the next few days and help the monsoon advance into the region between July 1 and July 4.

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The IMD said the monsoon trough has developed but is currently positioned close to the foothills of the Himalayas. As it gradually shifts southwards towards its normal position, thunderstorm activity is expected to increase, allowing the southwest monsoon to establish itself over north India.

Satellite image shows stronger monsoon activity

Satellite images from INSAT-3DS show a broad band of dense cloud cover stretching from eastern India to the Himalayan region. The images indicate that the monsoon circulation is strengthening after nearly three weeks of slow progress.

Meteorologists say the changing weather pattern is a positive sign for the long-awaited arrival of the monsoon over Delhi and nearby states.

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What is a monsoon trough?

The monsoon trough is one of the most important features of the southwest monsoon. It is an elongated zone of low atmospheric pressure that pulls moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal deep into the Indian mainland.

When the trough remains close to the Himalayan foothills, most of the rainfall stays concentrated over the mountains, while the northern plains, including Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, remain hot and dry.

That has largely been the weather pattern through June.

Heatwave continues across north India

Even as the monsoon strengthens, Delhi continued to face intense heat on Monday.

Temperatures crossed 42°C at Safdarjung and reached 43.4°C at Delhi Ridge. Rohtak recorded 43.5°C, while Rajasthan's Sriganganagar remained the hottest place in the region at 45.1°C.

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The combination of high temperatures and increased moisture has also pushed humidity levels higher, making conditions feel even more uncomfortable. Isolated thunderstorms were reported in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and the National Capital Region, but they were not enough to provide lasting relief.

More rain likely later this week

Meteorologists say the weather pattern is now becoming more favourable for an active monsoon.

Forecast models suggest that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal later this week. The system is expected to strengthen the monsoon flow, bring more moisture into northern India and trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

While isolated pre-monsoon thunderstorms are likely over the next two days, the chances of more organised and widespread rainfall are expected to increase from the middle of the week.

If the forecast remains on track, Delhi could finally receive the long-awaited southwest monsoon in the first week of July, bringing relief from one of the hottest and most humid periods of the season.