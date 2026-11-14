India has monuments, Abu Dhabi built destinations: Why tourism clusters could unlock bigger revenues

Thombre explained how strategic investments in infrastructure, entertainment, hospitality and international partnerships can generate economic opportunities beyond traditional tourism.

Why Yas Island offers a different model

Unlike destinations built around individual attractions, Abu Dhabi's Yas Island combines Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, Yas Mall and the Yas Marina Circuit within an interconnected tourism ecosystem.

The model encourages visitors to explore multiple attractions, extend their stays and spend more on accommodation, restaurants, shopping and entertainment.

"The strategic integration of these facilities encourages visitors to extend their stay, explore multiple destinations and contribute to the surrounding hospitality and service economy," Thombre observed.

He added that this approach increases the economic value generated by each tourist while creating opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

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Tourism as an economic growth engine

Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 targets 39.3 million annual visitors, an economic contribution of AED 90 billion and approximately 178,000 new jobs.

Thombre argues that tourism should be viewed not merely as recreation or foreign exchange generation but as an engine of economic diversification.

Tourist expenditure supports multiple industries, including transportation, construction, retail, technology, hospitality and professional services.

"For policymakers, Yas Island offers an important lesson: successful tourism development requires the creation of destinations, not merely individual attractions," he said.

What India can learn

India possesses diverse tourism assets, ranging from the Himalayas and historical monuments to beaches, wildlife reserves and pilgrimage centres.

However, Thombre points out that several destinations still need better transport connectivity, sanitation, visitor information systems, professional management and tourist safety.

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"The focus must gradually shift from merely increasing tourist arrivals to improving the overall quality of the visitor experience," he noted.

He believes longer stays, higher visitor satisfaction and greater local spending can significantly strengthen tourism's economic contribution.

Maharashtra's tourism opportunity

Thombre identifies Maharashtra as a potential beneficiary of integrated tourism development.

The state could connect Ajanta, Ellora, Daulatabad Fort and Bibi Ka Maqbara through coordinated tourism infrastructure.

Similarly, the Konkan coastline offers opportunities for coastal tourism, hospitality investment, water sports and local entrepreneurship.

Such development could benefit hotels, restaurants, transport operators, artisans and small businesses.

However, Thombre cautions that Abu Dhabi's model cannot be replicated without adapting it to India's economic, geographical and institutional realities.

For India, the larger opportunity lies in transforming scattered attractions into professionally managed tourism clusters that generate investment, employment and sustained regional prosperity.