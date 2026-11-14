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'Return the money by Nov 30 and...': Suvendu Adhikari orders CID probe into alleged housing scheme irregularities

'Return the money by Nov 30 and...': Suvendu Adhikari orders CID probe into alleged housing scheme irregularities

The chief minister said field verification had identified 57,000 suspected fictitious beneficiaries whose existence could not be established

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 2:07 PM IST
'Return the money by Nov 30 and...': Suvendu Adhikari orders CID probe into alleged housing scheme irregularitiesWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, set November 30 as the deadline

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday set November 30 as the deadline for ineligible beneficiaries of the state's rural housing scheme to return funds received in violation of eligibility norms. He also ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into 57,000 suspected fictitious beneficiaries amid allegations of financial irregularities, PTI reported.

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Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said 12,000 ineligible beneficiaries had been identified under the Banglar Bari housing project, launched by the previous government. Around 1,000 beneficiaries have returned the money, while the remaining individuals have been directed to repay the amount by the end of November.

"You must return the money by November 30 and spare yourselves possible legal complications," Adhikari said, warning that the government would take strict action against those involved in the alleged misuse of public funds.

READ THIS: Bengal’s Big Five: ₹2.4 lakh crore in investment proposals since BJP took office in May 2026

CID probe into 57,000 suspected fake beneficiaries

The chief minister said field verification had identified 57,000 suspected fictitious beneficiaries whose existence could not be established. Allegations suggest that fraudulent bank accounts were opened in the names of deceased or relocated individuals to divert government assistance.

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A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will supervise the CID investigation, examining how ₹60,000 was transferred to each account concerned. Investigators will also identify those who recommended the beneficiaries and officials suspected of facilitating the alleged fraud.

The state has constituted a committee headed by retired judge Biswajit Basu to examine corruption and the misuse of public funds. Adhikari also announced that the Anti-Corruption Branch had been reactivated.

West Bengal Awas scheme: ₹4,201 crore released

Meanwhile, the state transferred ₹4,201.026 crore to 7,00,171 beneficiaries under the second instalment of the West Bengal Awas scheme through RTGS on Friday.

Total disbursements under the second instalment have reached ₹10,323 crore, covering approximately 17.21 lakh beneficiaries. Each eligible household is entitled to ₹60,000 for house construction. The first phase was released on August 6, benefiting around 10.20 lakh people.

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The scheme, earlier known as Banglar Bari under the previous Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, has been renamed West Bengal Awas.

ALSO READ: 'Bengal election wasn't legally valid': Ex-CEC SY Quraishi calls for scrutiny of voter deletions

Additional assistance and recruitment plans

Adhikari directed district magistrates to monitor construction material prices and prevent overcharging, particularly for bricks and sand. Officials have been asked to ensure sand is available at prices not exceeding ₹1,200.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh said beneficiaries could receive an additional ₹27,000 in wages under the VB-G RAM G scheme and ₹12,000 for toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission, taking total assistance to around ₹1.5 lakh.

The chief minister also announced plans to recruit approximately 8,000 panchayat department employees, subject to cabinet approval. The remaining houses under the current phase are expected to be completed by March 2027.

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Published on: Nov 14, 2026 2:07 PM IST
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