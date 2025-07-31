India likely to see above-normal rainfall in August–September: IMD

India is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in the second half of the southwest monsoon season — August and September, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated, "Overall, above normal rainfall (106 per cent of the long period average of 422.8 mm) is most likely over the country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season."

Normal rainfall is expected across most parts of India in August, excluding the northeast and adjoining areas of eastern India. September is likely to witness above-normal rainfall, Mohapatra said.

The forecast also outlines that normal to above-normal rainfall is likely across most of the country, except

several parts of the northeast, adjoining regions of east India, isolated pockets of central India, and the southwestern parts of peninsular India, where below-normal rainfall may occur.

The country had already received above-normal rainfall in June and July, the first half of the monsoon season. States like Himachal Pradesh witnessed severe weather conditions, including flash floods and landslides due to intense precipitation.

The IMD’s mid-monsoon update coincides with heavy rainfall affecting Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). On Wednesday and Thursday, showers led to waterlogging across key areas, paralysing traffic movement in parts of east Delhi, Ashram, Lajpat Nagar, and I.P. Extension. The Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple alerts, and municipal authorities deployed pumps at several locations to manage water accumulation.

Commuters faced delays during peak hours as underpasses and low-lying roads remained inundated, particularly around Pul Prahladpur, Minto Bridge, and parts of South Delhi. The Public Works Department (PWD) reported ongoing drainage efforts.

While rains are providing relief from prior heat spells, the combination of intense showers and poor drainage infrastructure continues to hamper urban mobility and pose risks of flooding, especially if trends persist into September.