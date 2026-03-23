India may impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese LNG tank imports to protect domestic clean fuel ecosystem

At a time when global energy markets are under pressure due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, India has moved to protect its domestic clean fuel ecosystem by concluding an anti-dumping probe into imports of LNG fuel tanks from China.

In its final findings issued on March 18, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said that liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel tanks imported from China were being sold at dumped prices in the Indian market, causing material injury to domestic manufacturers.

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The investigation was initiated following a complaint by Inox India Ltd, which alleged that low-priced imports were hurting local producers. The probe found that imports increased during the period of investigation and were priced significantly below domestic products, leading to price undercutting and pressure on margins.

The timing of the move is significant. With global conflicts disrupting oil, LNG and LPG supply chains, countries are increasingly focusing on energy security and building domestic capabilities in critical segments of the value chain.

LNG fuel tanks are a key component in India’s push towards cleaner mobility, particularly in heavy commercial vehicles. As adoption of LNG-powered trucks rises, demand for storage and transport infrastructure such as fuel tanks is expected to grow steadily.

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According to the findings, the pricing of Chinese imports suppressed domestic prices and in some cases forced Indian manufacturers to sell below cost. The DGTR also found a clear link between the imports and the financial stress faced by the domestic industry.

The authority noted that imported and domestically produced LNG tanks are technically and commercially comparable, rejecting claims that quality differences justified the price gap.

With the probe now concluded, the DGTR is expected to recommend anti-dumping duties on these imports. The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry.

If imposed, the duty could increase the cost of imports from China while offering relief to domestic manufacturers. The move also reflects a broader policy approach of safeguarding key segments of the energy supply chain at a time of heightened global uncertainty.