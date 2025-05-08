India-Pakistan tensions escalate: Sirens and blackout in Chandigarh, blackout in Gujarat’s Kachchh

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified further, with air raid sirens sounding off in Chandigarh on Thursday night as artillery shelling was reported near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities are preparing for immediate blackout protocols to reduce visibility and risk from potential aerial threats.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Kachchh district has also plunged into darkness. All villages along the India-Pakistan border in the Bhuj region have been blacked out following reported attacks from across the border.

The blackouts are part of precautionary civil defence measures being rolled out across several border states amid the ongoing military standoff.

Security agencies remain on high alert, and residents in the affected areas have been asked to stay indoors and follow official advisories.

Meanwhile, Pakistan targeted Amritsar with drones again on May 8 evening. However, its attempts were foiled by the Indian armed forces. A complete blackout has been enforced in Amritsar. The Amritsar district administration implemented blackout measures across the city to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar experienced a temporary blackout on May 7 evening as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Visuals captured during the blackout showed the lights being turned off at the iconic Golden Temple.

In a dramatic escalation along the India-Pakistan border, the Pakistani Air Force has carried out a strike in Jammu, prompting the immediate activation of India’s advanced air defence systems, including the high-end S-400 missile interceptors. The situation is currently live, with Indian security forces engaged in intercept operations across multiple zones.