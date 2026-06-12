India summons US Charge d'Affaires again after third attack on Indian vessels

India again summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks on Friday, the second time this week, after another merchant vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members came under attack off the coast of Oman. The move came as New Delhi stepped up its diplomatic response to a series of incidents involving Indian sailors in the Gulf region, with three such cases reported in four days.

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As per the Ministry of External Affairs, a strong protest was lodged regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman. The government expressed deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and communicated that such actions are unacceptable, threaten the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region during a difficult time.

The US Chargé d’Affaires was asked to convey India’s strong concerns to his authorities. He was also urged to ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent further loss of civilian life.

Meeks was called in by the Additional Secretary (Americas) at the Ministry of External Affairs, hours after the Directorate General of Shipping issued a fresh maritime security advisory for nearly 18,000 Indian seafarers operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and adjoining waters. The advisory followed three recent incidents involving ships with Indian crew members on board, including one deadly attack off the Omani coast in which three Indian seafarers were killed.

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According to the government, the first incident involved MT Marivex on June 8, when a fire broke out on board the tanker after what maritime security sources described as a suspected strike. The vessel, a Palau-flagged oil tanker carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled, but all crew members were reported safe and later rescued.

The second attack took place on June 10, when MT Settebello came under fire in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker had 24 Indian crew members on board. While 21 sailors were rescued, three Indians who were initially reported missing were later confirmed dead. India said on Thursday that three merchant ships with Indian crew members had come under attack off the coast of Oman this week, resulting in the deaths of three nationals.

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The third incident was reported on Thursday, when another merchant vessel carrying Indian crew members was attacked off the coast of Oman, deepening concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the region. Multiple reports identified the vessel as MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker carrying 20 Indian crew members, though officials had yet to disclose the exact nature of the latest incident.

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External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday that the three separate strikes on the Settebello, Marivex and Jalveer "came from the US Navy". He also said two of the three vessels were subject to sanctions administered by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, while another had been classified as non-compliant.

According to official estimates, 622 Indian seafarers aboard 13 India-flagged vessels are currently operating in waters to the west and east of the Strait of Hormuz. Nearly 18,000 Indian nationals are employed on hundreds of foreign-flagged merchant ships across the wider Gulf region. India also has the world's second-largest seafaring workforce, with around 3.2 lakh Indian seafarers serving on vessels globally.