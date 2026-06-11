Three missing Indian sailors dead after US attack on vessel off Oman coast

Three sailors reported missing after a US strike on the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello off the Oman coast have been confirmed dead, while the ship's Chief Engineer remains missing, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India.

Forward Seamen's Union of India general secretary Manoj Yadav told ANI that contact with the ship had not been established. "We have been unable to establish a connection with the ship. The latest information I have indicates that two have died, while the Chief Engineer is still reported as missing," he said.

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This comes as India lodges a formal diplomatic protest with the United States over the attack, which hit a commercial vessel carrying Indian crew members and led to a rescue operation by Omani authorities. Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu summoned Jason Meeks, the US Chargé d'Affaires in New Delhi, on Wednesday following the attack on the Palau-flagged chemical and oil products tanker.

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The Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the strike and said 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard had been rescued, while three Indians were reported missing. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today," the MEA said. It added: "Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation."

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US Central Command later confirmed that it had targeted the Settebello at 11:14 pm on June 9, US time, as part of its maritime blockade against Iran. According to CENTCOM, "US Central Command disabled Palau-flagged M/T Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman," and "a US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship's engine room" after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with instructions from American forces. Earlier, the US military had said it attacked the oil tanker after it tried to "violate" the blockade put up by the US outside the Strait of Hormuz, off the Oman coast.