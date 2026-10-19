India-US trade deal close to being final; complex set of factors involved: Marco Rubio

MUST READ | 'We are very close': US envoy Sergio Gor says India-US trade deal will happen

He said prices are high in the US but are “really, really high in a bunch of other countries”. “We have to manage all of these things…Every country has a complex set of factors that it has to take into account. Geography is real. For some countries, it's very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources. That's not an excuse, but all of that has to be balanced when making foreign policy,” he said.

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#WATCH | United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "...We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that." On Russian oil and gas, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "We've had to waive sanctions over the past few months because of the impact on global supplies and prices...We have to manage all of these things. We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that. That's one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers and things of that nature. Every country has a complex set of factors that it has to take into account. Geography is real. For some countries, it's very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources. That's not an excuse, but all of that has to be balanced when making foreign policy..." (Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

The foreign policy of the US, of course, takes into account the war between Russia and Ukraine but it is not solely dominated by that, it has to take into account a variety of factors including its bilateral relationships with other countries and what they are realistically capable of being able to do in terms of their own energy supplies, said Rubio.

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DON'T MISS | India-US trade pact must reflect 'changed circumstances', says Piyush Goyal

“You also can’t unravel the economies of other countries because of one central issue, so that’s the complex part of having to balance all of this,” he said.

Rubio’s remarks come after US Ambassador Sergio Gor said that the India-US trade is ‘very close’ and ‘will happen’. He said India-US were incredible trading partners and hence the trade deal will happen.

MUST READ | India-US trade talks 'reached a plateau', compromise difficult: FM Sitharaman

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the US-India trade deal talks had reached a plateau. She said any giving or taking beyond that might be difficult.