Business Today
India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final: Rain lashes Guyana ahead of high-octane clash

Ahead of the match, heavy rain lashed the Providence Stadium, where the two former champions set to take on each other.

Groundstaff bring on the covers during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Groundstaff bring on the covers during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may play a spoilsport in the crucial semi-final clash between India and England at Guyana. Ahead of the match, heavy rain lashed the Providence Stadium, where the two former champions set to take on each other. Guyana has been covered with clouds and witnessing heavy downpours for the past few days. 

 The weather report predicts incessant rain in Guyana with 64 per cent chances of rain at 10:00 am local time just half an hour before the start of the game (10:30 am local time). 

As per the ICC's playing conditions, the latest by which a 20-over game can begin is 12:10 am (IST). The playing conditions also state that each team has to play a minimum of ten overs to constitute a result, unlike the league stage where five overs each side is enough to produce a result as per DLS method.

The latest by which a 10-over game can begin is 1:44 am IST. And, if the game doesn't start by then India will qualify for the final as they finished higher on the points table in their Super 8 group.

As per the latest report, conditions have improved in Guyana and covers have come off the ground. "The energetic ground staff must be optimistic because they are taking the covers off," noted commentator Harsha Bhogle said in a tweet. 

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik, however, shared the good news: "Sun is out and covers are being removed. 

 

Published on: Jun 27, 2024, 6:33 PM IST
