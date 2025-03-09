India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final: Date, time, venue - when and where to watch live

The stage is set for a blockbuster showdown as India and New Zealand face off in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Both teams have been standout performers in the tournament, making this a highly anticipated clash.

Both teams have delivered stellar performances throughout the tournament. India, led by Rohit Sharma, remains unbeaten, having secured a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, New Zealand made a strong comeback after their group-stage defeat to India, securing a dominant win against South Africa to book their place in the final.

When and where will the India vs New Zealand final take place?

The final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The match will start at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs New Zealand final live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 final on: Star Sports Network, Sports18 linear TV channels

Where to watch India vs New Zealand final live streaming?

For those looking to stream the match live, the Champions Trophy 2025 final will be available on: JioHotstar (OTT platform in India)

The final promises to be an exciting rematch of their Group A encounter, with India aiming to continue their dominance and New Zealand looking for redemption. Fans can catch all the action live through TV and streaming platforms.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked India as the slight favorite but warned that New Zealand remains a serious threat. "If there's one team that can beat India, it's New Zealand," Shastri said in The ICC Review. "So India start as favourites but only just."

Shastri also identified key players who could influence the final, highlighting Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, and Glenn Phillips from the New Zealand squad. He described Ravindra as "immensely talented," praised Williamson’s "stability and calmness like a saint," and called Santner an "intelligent" leader capable of influencing the game.

The former India coach also pointed to Virat Kohli’s red-hot form as a potential game-changer. "Now (on) current form, Kohli. When these guys get hot and you let them get their first 10 runs, then they're trouble. Whether it's Williamson, whether it's Kohli," Shastri said.

